JustInvest LLC Has $466,000 Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 37.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TYL opened at $504.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $521.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $496.90. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.97 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

