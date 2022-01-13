JustInvest LLC Invests $500,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FOX by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 125,487 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in FOX by 41.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,328,000 after buying an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FOX by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 22.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOX. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.44. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.18.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.