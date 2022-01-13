JustInvest LLC Makes New $491,000 Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,009,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,169,000 after acquiring an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 457,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.71.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTLA stock opened at $97.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.15 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $202.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

