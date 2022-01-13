JustInvest LLC Purchases 537 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth $26,262,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 634,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,888,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,208 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5,293.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 44,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $451.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $401.54 and its 200-day moving average is $438.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.63.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

