JustInvest LLC Sells 381 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Allegion by 1,720.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 174.4% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth $41,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the third quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $148.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.68.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 3,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $503,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock worth $1,492,269 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

