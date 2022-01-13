JustInvest LLC Takes Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 365.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 100.6% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chegg in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chegg news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, for a total transaction of $713,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ted Schlein purchased 35,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG opened at $29.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.59. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -483.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Northland Securities downgraded Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.40.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

