Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Downgraded to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kahoot! ASA from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Kahoot! ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS KHOTF opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Kahoot! ASA has a 52 week low of $4.13 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Kahoot! ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kahoot! ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.