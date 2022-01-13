Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Kaleyra stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Kaleyra has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $188,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $337,964.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 290.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 69,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kaleyra by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,214,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,375,000 after purchasing an additional 121,658 shares during the period. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kaleyra by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after acquiring an additional 311,229 shares during the period. 35.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

