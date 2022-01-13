Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Get Kamada alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Kamada in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.32. Kamada has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $300.96 million, a PE ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Kamada had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 8.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kamada during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 19,953 shares during the period. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.