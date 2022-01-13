KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,120,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,881 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.2% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KBC Group NV owned 0.15% of PepsiCo worth $318,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.35. 86,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,991. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $175.84. The company has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

