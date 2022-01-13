KBC Group NV Buys 407,189 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,094,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407,189 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $115,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 111.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 718.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.85.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 151,401 shares of company stock worth $16,824,041 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PRU traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.44. 18,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,777,263. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.27 and a fifty-two week high of $116.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

