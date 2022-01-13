KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,168,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,395 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International makes up 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $184,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 261,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,323,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.3% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,436,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,294,000 after purchasing an additional 47,732 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,351,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.67. The stock had a trading volume of 115,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,865,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $67.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

