KBC Group NV Has $233.60 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,814,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 325,615 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $233,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $161.14. The company had a trading volume of 521,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,457. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.07 and a 1 year high of $163.02. The company has a market capitalization of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

