KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 80.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,530 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 725,445 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $86,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,832,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Raymond James upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.82.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.28, for a total value of $6,087,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $22.94 on Thursday, hitting $509.08. The company had a trading volume of 21,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,086. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $311.56 and a 12-month high of $572.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

