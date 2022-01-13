Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kellogg (NYSE:K) will report sales of $3.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kellogg’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the lowest is $3.30 billion. Kellogg posted sales of $3.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kellogg will report full-year sales of $14.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.26 billion to $14.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kellogg.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

K has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.89.

K stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.84. 1,586,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $5,159,207.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after buying an additional 631,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,855,000 after purchasing an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 3.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

