Kemacoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded up 33.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $18,121.09 and $10.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00035545 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000206 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000702 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000049 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000197 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

