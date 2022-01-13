Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€65.00” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €65.00 ($73.86) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €61.46 ($69.84) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €63.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is €58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion and a PE ratio of 39.39. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a fifty-two week high of €67.66 ($76.89).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

