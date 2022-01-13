Keybank National Association OH Makes New $252,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $83.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.71. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

