Keybank National Association OH Purchases New Position in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $3,700,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $254,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCID opened at 45.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is 43.75. Lucid Group Inc has a twelve month low of 14.50 and a twelve month high of 64.86.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.22 by -0.19. The business had revenue of 0.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group Inc will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 37.00.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

