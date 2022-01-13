KeyCorp Raises Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target to $205.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

CDNS has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.07.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $170.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.46. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total value of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,177 shares of company stock worth $29,108,265 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

