KeyCorp Weighs in on Celanese Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Celanese in a report issued on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.95 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.39 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 42.83% and a net margin of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

CE opened at $172.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.29 and a 200-day moving average of $158.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese has a 1-year low of $115.42 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth $89,561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celanese by 15.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 472,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 486,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 249,057 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

