Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $142.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas cut Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

NYSE KMB opened at $143.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

