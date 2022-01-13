Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $29.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KIM. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Argus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.81.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $25.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.39. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In related news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 109.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 128.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

