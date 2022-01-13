Kinder Morgan (KMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 19th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kinder Morgan stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

