Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 365.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 365.60 ($4.96).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.82) price target on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 370 ($5.02) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 313 ($4.25) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Thierry Garnier purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £130,800 ($177,548.53).

KGF traded down GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 341 ($4.63). 7,442,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,195,418. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 336.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 347.75. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of GBX 259.50 ($3.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 389.67 ($5.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.71. The company has a market cap of £7.09 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

