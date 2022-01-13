Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) versus EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Financial Review

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) and EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Kirkland’s has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVgo has a beta of -3.05, suggesting that its stock price is 405% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kirkland’s and EVgo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland’s 0 0 3 0 3.00 EVgo 1 5 3 0 2.22

Kirkland’s presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.83%. EVgo has a consensus price target of $16.83, indicating a potential upside of 91.07%. Given Kirkland’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kirkland’s is more favorable than EVgo.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kirkland’s and EVgo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland’s $543.50 million 0.40 $16.64 million $2.02 8.26 EVgo N/A N/A -$14.30 million N/A N/A

Kirkland’s has higher revenue and earnings than EVgo.

Profitability

This table compares Kirkland’s and EVgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland’s 5.25% 34.19% 8.34% EVgo N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of EVgo shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kirkland’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kirkland’s beats EVgo on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc. operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products. It also offers an extensive assortment of holiday merchandise during seasonal periods. The company was founded by Carl T. Kirkland in 1966 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

About EVgo

EVgo Inc. operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

