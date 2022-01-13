Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after purchasing an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,653,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,167,000 after buying an additional 41,143 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,599,000 after buying an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,287,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,624,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $78.71 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.88.

