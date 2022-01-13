Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Invests $68,000 in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.11. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $212.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

