Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 237 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC cut its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Lumentum in the third quarter worth $226,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Lumentum by 9.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% in the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 36.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LITE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lumentum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.24.

LITE opened at $107.43 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $110.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.