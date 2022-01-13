KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $425.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $456.99 and last traded at $452.43, with a volume of 16316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.86.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KLAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.35.

Get KLA alerts:

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC increased its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of KLA by 7.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in KLA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $414.34 and a 200-day moving average of $362.71.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

KLA Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.