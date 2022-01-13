Kleros (PNK) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $77.17 million and $1.09 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012008 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004536 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003861 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00027345 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.95 or 0.00592359 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 620,348,297 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

