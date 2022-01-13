Klever Market Capitalization Hits $100.77 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Klever has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Klever has a market capitalization of $100.77 million and approximately $946,938.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klever coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00060965 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00073998 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.41 or 0.07628250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,585.57 or 0.99758217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00067364 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

