Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.13 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 314,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 288,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,704,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 21.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 16.1% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 252,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

FHN stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The stock had a trading volume of 194,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,431,426. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.41.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

