Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $158.32. 193,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.99 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.44.

In related news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.