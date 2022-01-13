Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $9.31 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,338 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,960 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.8% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

NYSE COP traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $84.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,077,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $84.54.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

