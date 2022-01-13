Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $5.63 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 28.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,290,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.43.

In related news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $387.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,487. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.00 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $396.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.66.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

