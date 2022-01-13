Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 1,031 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,110,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $617,658,000 after buying an additional 1,076,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 16,641,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $608,084,000 after buying an additional 3,870,378 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $49.76. 121,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4731 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

