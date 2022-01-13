Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 269 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.13. 5,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,966. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.33.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist lifted their price target on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.13.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

