KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KNYJY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of KNYJY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 83,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,066. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.64.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.