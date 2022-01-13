Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PHIA has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays set a €51.50 ($58.52) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($57.95) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €45.90 ($52.16).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 12 month low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a 12 month high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.