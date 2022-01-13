Kroger (NYSE:KR) Stock Price Down 3%

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.38 and last traded at $47.61. 196,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,531,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 303,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 87,242 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kroger by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,277,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,548,000 after acquiring an additional 884,886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kroger by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,741,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,942,000 after acquiring an additional 79,226 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

