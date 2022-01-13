Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Shares Gap Down to $12.82

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.82, but opened at $12.37. Kronos Bio shares last traded at $12.91, with a volume of 1,771 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kronos Bio news, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $202,892.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 11,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $140,844.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 18.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

