K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €20.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been assigned a €20.00 ($22.73) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.07 ($15.99).

Shares of ETR SDF traded up €0.54 ($0.61) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €16.98 ($19.29). 1,577,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a twelve month high of €17.58 ($19.98). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

