Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Up to $13.31

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.31, but opened at $13.85. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 439 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KURA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 20.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

