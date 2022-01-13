Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $42,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $282.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $292.88 and a 200-day moving average of $290.43. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $212.85 and a one year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

