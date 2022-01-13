Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on February 7th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Lakeland Financial has increased its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKFN opened at $83.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.79.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LKFN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

