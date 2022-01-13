Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $19,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $715.46.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $686.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

