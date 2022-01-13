Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,041 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS stock opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.47. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.86.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

