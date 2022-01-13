LCX Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (LCX)

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, LCX has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. LCX has a market cap of $109.44 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCX coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00059125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About LCX

LCX (LCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,109,241 coins. LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

Buying and Selling LCX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LCX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

