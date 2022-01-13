Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Price Target Cut to $54.00

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Lemonade from $62.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

LMND stock opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.67. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $34.07 and a 1-year high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 21.38% and a negative net margin of 189.90%. The firm had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $1,123,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,300 over the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lemonade by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lemonade by 7.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lemonade by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Lemonade by 18.9% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

